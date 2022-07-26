Washington Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 104 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 21First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 31Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 31Deadline to register online
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to register in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Washington since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- No. ID is not required.
Key midterm contests in Washington
Senate Primary Results
Secretary of State Primary Results
House Primary Results
How Washington voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- DDemocratJoeBidenWinner58%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump38.8%
2020 Exit Polls
Summary of 2020 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats48%Men: republicans46%
Women
Women: Democrats67%Women: republicans33%
White
White: Democrats63%White: republicans36%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats72%College Graduate: republicans24%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats50%No College Degree: republicans49%
2016 Presidential Results
- DDemocratHillaryClintonWinner54.3%
- RRepublicanDonaldTrump38.1%
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
Men
Men: Democrats45%Men: republicans47%
Women
Women: Democrats62%Women: republicans30%
White
White: Democrats51%White: republicans40%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic /Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats51%College Graduate: republicans37%
No College degree
No College Degree: Democrats51%No College Degree: republicans42%