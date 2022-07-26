West Virginia Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 83 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Oct. 18Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 18Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 18Deadline to register online
- Oct. 26First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 02Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 05Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in West Virginia since 2020.
- You can't vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day through early voting only
- You can track the status of your ballot
- Yes. ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot if they sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in West Virginia
Primary winners and advancing candidates for the West Virginia primary election below were selected on May 10, 2022.
How West Virginia voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner68.6%
- DDemocratJoeBiden29.7%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner68.6%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton26.5%