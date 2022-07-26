Wyoming Midterm Election 2022

Plan your midterm vote
You have 89 days left to register to vote. There are 104 days until the election.
Key Dates
- Sept. 23First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register in person
- Oct. 24Deadline to register by mail
- Nov. 07Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 07Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 08Deadline to mail ballot by
- Nov. 08Election Day
Key Info
- There are no major rule changes in Wyoming since 2020.
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can vote in person before Election Day as an in-person absentee only
- Yes. Photo ID is required. Voters who do not present valid ID are allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but must provide valid ID to their county clerk by the close of business on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in order for their ballot to be counted. Valid forms of ID are listed here
Key midterm contests in Wyoming
Come back for Wyoming results on August 16, 2022.
Governor Primary Results
Races not called
Secretary of State Primary Results
Races not called
House Primary Results
Races not called
How Wyoming voted in past presidential elections
2020 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner69.9%
- DDemocratJoeBiden26.6%
2016 Presidential Results
- RRepublicanDonaldTrumpWinner70.1%
- DDemocratHillaryClinton22.5%