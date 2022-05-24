IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Alabama Attorney General Primary Election Results

Republican incumbent Steve Marshall faces a primary opponent in his bid for re-election. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Marshall (R)
82% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 123,265

Alabama Republican Primary Results

BirminghamMontgomeryMobile
82%
expected
vote in
County
  • Autauga95% in
  • Baldwin86.4% in
  • Barbour90.7% in
  • Bibb93% in
  • Blount92.5% in
gop
Incumbent
Steve MarshallMarshall
89.8%
518,061
Percent
  • 91.3%
  • 84.4%
  • 90.8%
  • 92.8%
  • 93.2%
Votes
  • 8,292
  • 25,768
  • 1,775
  • 3,003
  • 8,207
gop
Harry StillStill
10.2%
58,674
Percent
  • 8.7%
  • 15.6%
  • 9.2%
  • 7.2%
  • 6.8%
Votes
  • 788
  • 4,766
  • 180
  • 233
  • 599
82%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 86.4% in
  • 90.7% in
  • 93% in
  • 92.5% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Attorney General primary results

