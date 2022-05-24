Alabama Governor Primary Election Results

Alabama Democratic Primary Results
67%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Autauga93.6% in
- Baldwin99% in
- Barbour98.3% in
- Bibb99% in
- Blount94.9% in
dem
Yolanda FlowersFlowers
33.8%
56,876
Percent
- 38%
- 27.5%
- 30.1%
- 54.9%
- 30.9%
Votes
- 477
- 561
- 471
- 217
- 63
dem
Malika Sanders FortierFortier
32.4%
54,544
Percent
- 28%
- 25.3%
- 36.1%
- 19%
- 13.7%
Votes
- 351
- 517
- 565
- 75
- 28
dem
Patricia JamiesonJamieson
11.8%
19,782
Percent
- 11.7%
- 18.2%
- 8.5%
- 8.1%
- 16.2%
Votes
- 147
- 372
- 133
- 32
- 33
dem
Arthur KennedyKennedy
9.3%
15,638
Percent
- 9.5%
- 11.6%
- 12.2%
- 4.1%
- 10.3%
Votes
- 119
- 236
- 191
- 16
- 21
dem
Doug SmithSmith
7.1%
11,905
Percent
- 7.1%
- 9.2%
- 8%
- 6.6%
- 9.8%
Votes
- 89
- 188
- 125
- 26
- 20
dem
Chad Chig MartinMartin
5.6%
9,388
Percent
- 5.7%
- 8.1%
- 5.1%
- 7.3%
- 19.1%
Votes
- 71
- 166
- 80
- 29
- 39
