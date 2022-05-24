IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Alabama Governor Primary Election Results

Republican incumbent Kay Ivey won renomination, NBC News projects. The Democratic side features six candidates vying for the nomination.

Democratic Primary Results
Runoff
Flowers (D)
Sanders Fortier (D)
advance
67% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 81,867

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Ivey (R)
94% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 45,107

senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney general

Alabama Democratic Primary Results

BirminghamMontgomeryMobile
67%
expected
vote in
County
  • Autauga93.6% in
  • Baldwin99% in
  • Barbour98.3% in
  • Bibb99% in
  • Blount94.9% in
dem
Yolanda FlowersFlowers
33.8%
56,876
Percent
  • 38%
  • 27.5%
  • 30.1%
  • 54.9%
  • 30.9%
Votes
  • 477
  • 561
  • 471
  • 217
  • 63
dem
Malika Sanders FortierFortier
32.4%
54,544
Percent
  • 28%
  • 25.3%
  • 36.1%
  • 19%
  • 13.7%
Votes
  • 351
  • 517
  • 565
  • 75
  • 28
dem
Patricia JamiesonJamieson
11.8%
19,782
Percent
  • 11.7%
  • 18.2%
  • 8.5%
  • 8.1%
  • 16.2%
Votes
  • 147
  • 372
  • 133
  • 32
  • 33
dem
Arthur KennedyKennedy
9.3%
15,638
Percent
  • 9.5%
  • 11.6%
  • 12.2%
  • 4.1%
  • 10.3%
Votes
  • 119
  • 236
  • 191
  • 16
  • 21
dem
Doug SmithSmith
7.1%
11,905
Percent
  • 7.1%
  • 9.2%
  • 8%
  • 6.6%
  • 9.8%
Votes
  • 89
  • 188
  • 125
  • 26
  • 20
dem
Chad Chig MartinMartin
5.6%
9,388
Percent
  • 5.7%
  • 8.1%
  • 5.1%
  • 7.3%
  • 19.1%
Votes
  • 71
  • 166
  • 80
  • 29
  • 39
67%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 93.6% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.3% in
  • 99% in
  • 94.9% in

Alabama Republican Primary Results