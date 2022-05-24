IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Alabama House Primary Election Results

Alabama has seven U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic primaries in the 1st and 6th congressional districts and for the Republican primaries in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th congressional districts.

Winner
5 / 5 DEM House races called
Winner
7 / 7 GOP House races called
Alabama Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 2
H 2
76% in
  • P. Harvey-Hall
    68.8%
    16,841
  • V. Patel
    31.2%
    7,637
76% in
House 3
H 3
0% in
  • L. Veasey
    0%
    0
0% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • R. Neighbors
    54.1%
    4,483
  • R. Gore
    45.9%
    3,810
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • K. Warner-Stanton
    57.2%
    8,999
  • C. Thompson
    42.8%
    6,738
99% in
House 7
H 7
12.1% in
  • T. Sewell
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0
12.1% in

Alabama Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
0% in
  • J. Carl
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 2
0% in
  • B. Moore
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0
0% in
House 3
H 3
94% in
  • M. Rogers
    INCUMBENT
    81.9%
    70,762
  • M. Joiner
    18.1%
    15,595
94% in
House 4
H 4
91.7% in
  • R. Aderholt
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0
91.7% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
Runoff
Advancing candidates
  • D. Strong
    44.7%
    45,235
  • C. Wardynski
    23%
    23,299
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

