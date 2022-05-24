Alabama Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Alabama Republican Primary Results
County
- Autauga93.6% in
- Baldwin86.4% in
- Barbour89.6% in
- Bibb92.8% in
- Blount87.2% in
Jim ZeiglerZeigler
42.7%
237,068
Percent
- 40.9%
- 49.5%
- 38.3%
- 37%
- 43.8%
Votes
- 3,563
- 15,109
- 740
- 1,194
- 3,639
Wes AllenAllen
39.7%
220,425
Percent
- 40.8%
- 33.3%
- 43.4%
- 48.9%
- 40.1%
Votes
- 3,547
- 10,181
- 838
- 1,577
- 3,328
Christian HornHorn
9.8%
54,502
Percent
- 8.7%
- 9.8%
- 10.4%
- 7.6%
- 10.4%
Votes
- 759
- 3,005
- 200
- 245
- 865
Ed PackardPackard
7.8%
43,442
Percent
- 9.6%
- 7.3%
- 7.9%
- 6.6%
- 5.7%
Votes
- 833
- 2,236
- 152
- 212
- 471
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)