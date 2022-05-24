IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Alabama Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Four GOP candidates are vying for their party’s nomination. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race.

Republican Primary Results
Runoff
Zeigler (R)
Allen (R)
advance
79% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 144,563

Alabama Republican Primary Results

79%
expected
vote in
gop
Jim ZeiglerZeigler
42.7%
237,068
gop
Wes AllenAllen
39.7%
220,425
gop
Christian HornHorn
9.8%
54,502
gop
Ed PackardPackard
7.8%
43,442
79%
expected
vote in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

