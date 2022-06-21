IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Alabama Secretary of State Runoff Primary Election Results

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Allen (R)
94% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 25,924

Secretary Of State Runoff results

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results