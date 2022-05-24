IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Alabama Senate Primary Election Results

Six GOP candidates in the deep-red state are competing for the chance to replace longtime Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, including Katie Britt and Mo Brooks, who was backed by former President Donald Trump before Trump withdrew his endorsement. 

On the Democratic side, three candidates are vying for their party’s nomination.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Boyd (D)
67% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 81,334

Republican Primary Results
Runoff
Britt (R)
Brooks (R)
advance
92% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 53,905

senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney general

Alabama Democratic Primary Results

BirminghamMontgomeryMobile
67%
expected
vote in
County
  • Autauga92.4% in
  • Baldwin98.4% in
  • Barbour99% in
  • Bibb99% in
  • Blount99% in
dem
Will BoydBoyd
63.7%
107,453
Percent
  • 57.3%
  • 57.7%
  • 71.7%
  • 57.3%
  • 61.9%
Votes
  • 709
  • 1,158
  • 1,142
  • 225
  • 133
dem
Brandaun DeanDean
19.5%
32,854
Percent
  • 22.1%
  • 21.3%
  • 11.2%
  • 19.3%
  • 22.8%
Votes
  • 273
  • 427
  • 179
  • 76
  • 49
dem
Lanny JacksonJackson
16.8%
28,359
Percent
  • 20.7%
  • 21.1%
  • 17.1%
  • 23.4%
  • 15.3%
Votes
  • 256
  • 423
  • 272
  • 92
  • 33
67%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 92.4% in
  • 98.4% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in

Alabama Republican Primary Results