Last update 12:32 PM ET

Alaska Governor Primary Election Results

Polls close at 1:00 AM ET

The top four candidates in today’s primary will advance to the midterm election on November 8.

Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 165,000

Alaska Primary results

gop
Incumbent
Mike DunleavyDunleavy
dem
Les GaraGara
other
Bill WalkerWalker
gop
Charlie PiercePierce
gop
Christopher KurkaKurka
gop
David HaegHaeg
gop
Bruce WaldenWalden
other
John Wayne HoweHowe
other
William NemecNemec
lib
Billy ToienToien
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

