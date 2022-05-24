IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Arkansas Attorney General Primary Election Results

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is looking to switch roles, facing off against Leon Jones Jr. in the GOP primary for state attorney general. 

Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic attorney general primary.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Griffin (R)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 4,832

Arkansas Republican Primary Results

Little Rock
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Arkansas95% in
  • Ashley95% in
  • Baxter92.5% in
  • Benton95% in
  • Boone89.9% in
gop
Tim GriffinGriffin
85.4%
286,156
Percent
  • 91.8%
  • 87.5%
  • 80.4%
  • 82%
  • 79.3%
Votes
  • 2,136
  • 1,966
  • 5,824
  • 22,607
  • 4,350
gop
Leon JonesJones
14.6%
49,012
Percent
  • 8.2%
  • 12.5%
  • 19.6%
  • 18%
  • 20.7%
Votes
  • 192
  • 280
  • 1,420
  • 4,962
  • 1,138
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.5% in
  • 95% in
  • 89.9% in

How are votes in Arkansas cast?

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.

Republicans

Break down votes by

Early In Person
162,282votes
(48%)
Top Candidate
T. Griffin
Election Day
156,315votes
(47%)
Top Candidate
T. Griffin
Early by Mail
3,163votes
(1%)
Top Candidate
T. Griffin
96% of votes broken out by vote type as of now

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

