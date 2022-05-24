Arkansas House Primary Election Results

Arkansas Democratic Primary Results
House 1
H 10% in
- M. Hodges0%0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 20% in
- Q. Hathaway0%0
0% in
House 3
H 30% in
- L. Mallett-Hays0%0
0% in
House 4
H 40% in
- J. White0%0
0% in
Arkansas Republican Primary Results
House 1
H 199% in
- R. CrawfordINCUMBENT74.6%64,094
- B. Smith13.9%11,983
99% in
House 2
H 299% in
- F. HillINCUMBENT58.5%49,473
- C. Reynolds41.5%35,073
99% in
House 3
H 399% in
- S. WomackINCUMBENT78.7%60,811
- N. Kumar21.3%16,412
99% in
House 4
H 40% in
- B. WestermanINCUMBENT0%0
0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
