Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Arkansas House Primary Election Results

Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts.

Winner
4 / 4 DEM House races called
Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called
Arkansas Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
0% in
  • M. Hodges
    0%
    0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 2
0% in
  • Q. Hathaway
    0%
    0
0% in
House 3
H 3
0% in
  • L. Mallett-Hays
    0%
    0
0% in
House 4
H 4
0% in
  • J. White
    0%
    0
0% in

Arkansas Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • R. Crawford
    INCUMBENT
    74.6%
    64,094
  • B. Smith
    13.9%
    11,983
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • F. Hill
    INCUMBENT
    58.5%
    49,473
  • C. Reynolds
    41.5%
    35,073
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • S. Womack
    INCUMBENT
    78.7%
    60,811
  • N. Kumar
    21.3%
    16,412
99% in
House 4
H 4
0% in
  • B. Westerman
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0
0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

