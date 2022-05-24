IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is running for attorney general rather than re-election, leaving a battle between six GOP candidates for the nomination. 

Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results in the Democratic lieutenant governor race.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Rutledge (R)
99% of expected vote in
senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governor

Arkansas Republican Primary Results

Little Rock
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Arkansas95% in
  • Ashley95% in
  • Baxter94.8% in
  • Benton95% in
  • Boone94.5% in
gop
Leslie RutledgeRutledge
54%
183,841
Percent
  • 64.6%
  • 55.6%
  • 46.1%
  • 46.4%
  • 45.2%
Votes
  • 1,471
  • 1,262
  • 3,420
  • 12,968
  • 2,610
gop
Jason RapertRapert
14.7%
50,058
Percent
  • 12.8%
  • 10.7%
  • 18.5%
  • 8.7%
  • 14.9%
Votes
  • 291
  • 243
  • 1,373
  • 2,425
  • 860
gop
Greg BledsoeBledsoe
9.9%
33,718
Percent
  • 10.1%
  • 8.3%
  • 6.2%
  • 16.1%
  • 5.8%
Votes
  • 231
  • 189
  • 463
  • 4,492
  • 334
gop
Joseph WoodWood
8.6%
29,278
Percent
  • 4.7%
  • 5.1%
  • 9.6%
  • 14.2%
  • 16.9%
Votes
  • 108
  • 115
  • 709
  • 3,954
  • 976
gop
Doyle WebbWebb
6.8%
23,191
Percent
  • 3%
  • 14.6%
  • 10.2%
  • 6.1%
  • 8.9%
Votes
  • 69
  • 332
  • 757
  • 1,710
  • 515
gop
Chris BequetteBequette
6%
20,415
Percent
  • 4.7%
  • 5.7%
  • 9.4%
  • 8.5%
  • 8.2%
Votes
  • 108
  • 129
  • 701
  • 2,387
  • 473
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.8% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.5% in

How are votes in Arkansas cast?

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.

Republicans

Break down votes by

Early In Person
164,556votes
(48%)
Top Candidate
L. Rutledge
Election Day
159,101votes
(47%)
Top Candidate
L. Rutledge
Early by Mail
3,176votes
(1%)
Top Candidate
L. Rutledge
96% of votes broken out by vote type as of now

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Lieutenant Governor primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28New York6/14Nevada6/7California6/7New Mexico5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Pennsylvania3/1Texas