IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Arkansas Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Republican John Thurston is running for re-election against Eddie Joe Williams. 

On the Democratic side, Anna Beth Gorman and Joshua Price face off for the nomination.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Gorman (D)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining Less than 500

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Thurston (R)
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 11,363

senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governor

Arkansas Democratic Primary Results

Little Rock
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Arkansas95% in
  • Ashley75.7% in
  • Baxter97.3% in
  • Benton61.7% in
  • Boone50.2% in
dem
Anna Beth GormanGorman
58.6%
52,728
Percent
  • 58.3%
  • 69.7%
  • 55.8%
  • 69.4%
  • 62.1%
Votes
  • 245
  • 278
  • 348
  • 3,394
  • 228
dem
Josh PricePrice
41.4%
37,250
Percent
  • 41.7%
  • 30.3%
  • 44.2%
  • 30.6%
  • 37.9%
Votes
  • 175
  • 121
  • 276
  • 1,497
  • 139
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 75.7% in
  • 97.3% in
  • 61.7% in
  • 50.2% in

Arkansas Republican Primary Results