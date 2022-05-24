Arkansas Senate Primary Election Results

Arkansas Democratic Primary Results
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Arkansas95% in
- Ashley83.5% in
- Baxter99% in
- Benton62.8% in
- Boone52.5% in
dem
Natalie JamesJames
54.1%
49,696
Percent
- 37%
- 52.7%
- 48.3%
- 57.4%
- 52.3%
Votes
- 170
- 232
- 308
- 2,854
- 201
dem
Dan WhitfieldWhitfield
30.8%
28,301
Percent
- 25.5%
- 19.3%
- 37.6%
- 33.4%
- 41.7%
Votes
- 117
- 85
- 240
- 1,662
- 160
dem
Jack E FosterFoster
15.1%
13,864
Percent
- 37.5%
- 28%
- 14.1%
- 9.2%
- 6%
Votes
- 172
- 123
- 90
- 457
- 23
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 83.5% in
- 99% in
- 62.8% in
- 52.5% in