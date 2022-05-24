IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Arkansas Senate Primary Election Results

Republican incumbent John Boozman has won re-nomination, while on the Democratic side, there is a three-way fight for the nomination.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
James (D)
99% of expected vote in
Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Boozman (R)
99% of expected vote in
senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governor

Arkansas Democratic Primary Results

Little Rock
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Arkansas95% in
  • Ashley83.5% in
  • Baxter99% in
  • Benton62.8% in
  • Boone52.5% in
dem
Natalie JamesJames
54.1%
49,696
Percent
  • 37%
  • 52.7%
  • 48.3%
  • 57.4%
  • 52.3%
Votes
  • 170
  • 232
  • 308
  • 2,854
  • 201
dem
Dan WhitfieldWhitfield
30.8%
28,301
Percent
  • 25.5%
  • 19.3%
  • 37.6%
  • 33.4%
  • 41.7%
Votes
  • 117
  • 85
  • 240
  • 1,662
  • 160
dem
Jack E FosterFoster
15.1%
13,864
Percent
  • 37.5%
  • 28%
  • 14.1%
  • 9.2%
  • 6%
Votes
  • 172
  • 123
  • 90
  • 457
  • 23
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 83.5% in
  • 99% in
  • 62.8% in
  • 52.5% in

Arkansas Republican Primary Results