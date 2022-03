Midterm Calendar 2022

The 2022 midterms are the first significant group of elections since President Joe Biden won the White House, and Democrats face strong political headwinds in their quest to keep control of both chambers of Congress. In many states, voters will also select governors and secretaries of state, two roles with significant oversight of future elections.

But before the general election on Nov. 8, there are months of primaries. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump has made endorsements early and often, focusing particularly on key presidential battlegrounds he lost to Biden in 2020 and frequently promoting candidates who echo his false claims of voter fraud while stoking primary challenges to GOP incumbents.

Democrats also face intraparty primary fights while contending with a raft of retirements in the House that complicate their bid to hold the chamber. The ongoing pandemic and mixed economic indicators are also likely to be factors this campaign season, while polls show Biden’s approval ratings have dropped.

Here are all the key 2022 dates to know.