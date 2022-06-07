California Governor Primary Election Results: Newsom, Dahle advance

California Primary Results
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Alameda95% in
- Alpine99% in
- Amador99% in
- Butte99% in
- Calaveras95% in
dem
IncumbentGavin NewsomNewsom
56%
3,898,289
Percent
- 74.7%
- 55.7%
- 32.4%
- 41.6%
- 34.7%
Votes
- 225,917
- 272
- 4,703
- 19,542
- 5,181
gop
Brian DahleDahle
17.6%
1,228,124
Percent
- 7.7%
- 24.2%
- 34.9%
- 33.5%
- 30.6%
Votes
- 23,400
- 118
- 5,062
- 15,748
- 4,563
other
Michael ShellenbergerShellenberger
4.1%
286,050
Percent
- 2.9%
- 3.1%
- 4.2%
- 2.8%
- 3.4%
Votes
- 8,823
- 15
- 611
- 1,335
- 504
gop
Jenny Rae Le RouxRoux
3.5%
242,233
Percent
- 1.3%
- 2%
- 3.6%
- 3.5%
- 4.4%
Votes
- 3,979
- 10
- 522
- 1,633
- 662
gop
Anthony TriminoTrimino
3.5%
241,558
Percent
- 1.6%
- 0.6%
- 2.2%
- 1.8%
- 3.1%
Votes
- 4,890
- 3
- 317
- 840
- 465
gop
Shawn CollinsCollins
2.4%
169,413
Percent
- 0.9%
- 2%
- 5.1%
- 3.1%
- 5.7%
Votes
- 2,823
- 10
- 737
- 1,456
- 848
other
Luis RodriguezRodriguez
1.8%
123,403
Percent
- 2.5%
- 0.8%
- 0.5%
- 1%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 7,662
- 4
- 70
- 459
- 86
gop
Leo ZackyZacky
1.3%
92,400
Percent
- 0.5%
- 1%
- 2.9%
- 1.7%
- 3.8%
Votes
- 1,443
- 5
- 417
- 808
- 561
gop
Major WilliamsWilliams
1.3%
90,518
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0.4%
- 2.5%
- 1.9%
- 2.6%
Votes
- 1,743
- 2
- 368
- 903
- 384
gop
Robert NewmanNewman
1.2%
81,227
Percent
- 1.1%
- 1%
- 1.7%
- 1.3%
- 2.2%
Votes
- 3,223
- 5
- 244
- 614
- 325
dem
Joel VentrescaVentresca
0.9%
65,846
Percent
- 1.2%
- 1.2%
- 0.7%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
Votes
- 3,541
- 6
- 103
- 394
- 106
gop
David LozanoLozano
0.9%
65,595
Percent
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 0.5%
- 1.6%
Votes
- 1,651
- 4
- 155
- 229
- 242
gop
Ronald AndersonAnderson
0.8%
52,575
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.8%
- 1.3%
- 0.7%
- 1.5%
Votes
- 1,209
- 4
- 188
- 308
- 218
other
Reinette SenumSenum
0.7%
51,676
Percent
- 0.8%
- 2%
- 1.4%
- 1.5%
- 1.2%
Votes
- 2,475
- 10
- 205
- 682
- 180
dem
Armando Perez-SerratoPerez-Serrato
0.6%
44,765
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 912
- 0
- 40
- 283
- 24
gop
Ron JonesJones
0.5%
37,707
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 1.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 865
- 1
- 182
- 245
- 120
gop
Daniel MercuriMercuri
0.5%
35,753
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.9%
- 0.6%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 985
- 3
- 125
- 304
- 125
other
Heather CollinsCollins
0.4%
29,054
Percent
- 1.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 3,202
- 1
- 80
- 222
- 82
dem
Tony FanaraFanara
0.4%
24,612
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 699
- 3
- 49
- 131
- 92
gop
Cristian MoralesMorales
0.3%
22,052
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 547
- 1
- 52
- 70
- 25
gop
Lonnie SortorSortor
0.3%
20,483
Percent
- 0.1%
- 1.4%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 330
- 7
- 129
- 350
- 29
other
Frederic SchultzSchultz
0.2%
17,201
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 456
- 1
- 45
- 109
- 22
other
Woody SandersSanders
0.2%
15,928
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 596
- 2
- 41
- 184
- 29
other
James HaninkHanink
0.1%
9,894
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 367
- 0
- 12
- 73
- 18
other
Serge FiankanFiankan
0.1%
6,069
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 322
- 0
- 13
- 31
- 12
other
Bradley ZinkZink
0.1%
5,888
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 182
- 1
- 29
- 54
- 14
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)