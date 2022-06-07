IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

California House Primary Election Results

California has 52 U.S. House seats after redistricting. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election. 

Primary races to watch include the contest in the newly redrawn 22nd District, where GOP Rep. David Valadao is running for re-election, and the expensive race in the 40th District, where Republican leadership is spending big to help GOP incumbent Young Kim make the top two.

A special election to decide who replaces former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes in Congress is also taking place Tuesday night, and does not adhere to the top-two system. The winner will serve only through the remainder of the current Congress and will represent the current 22nd District.

Winner
52 / 52 House races called
senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governorLA mayorSF district att recall

California Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
Advancing candidates
  • R
    D. LaMalfa
    INCUMBENT
    57%
    95,181
  • D
    M. Steiner
    32.9%
    54,852
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
Advancing candidate
  • D
    J. Huffman
    INCUMBENT
    69.2%
    136,954
  • R
    D. Brower
    8.4%
    16,676
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
Advancing candidates
  • R
    K. Kiley
    39.6%
    89,655
  • D
    K. Jones
    38.8%
    87,970
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
Advancing candidates
  • D
    M. Thompson
    INCUMBENT
    66.9%
    108,075
  • R
    M. Brock
    15.8%
    25,554
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
Advancing candidates
  • R
    T. McClintock
    INCUMBENT
    45.5%
    86,544
  • D
    M. Barkley
    33.6%
    63,909
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/21Virginia6/14Maine6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7Montana6/7New Jersey6/7New Mexico6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/10Nebraska5/10West Virginia5/3Indiana5/3Ohio3/1Texas