California House Primary Election Results

California has 52 U.S. House seats after redistricting. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

Primary races to watch include the contest in the newly redrawn 22nd District, where GOP Rep. David Valadao is running for re-election, and the expensive race in the 40th District, where Republican leadership is spending big to help GOP incumbent Young Kim make the top two.

A special election to decide who replaces former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes in Congress is also taking place Tuesday night, and does not adhere to the top-two system. The winner will serve only through the remainder of the current Congress and will represent the current 22nd District.