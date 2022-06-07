California Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

California Primary Results
97%
vote in
vote in
County
- Alameda95% in
- Alpine98.2% in
- Amador97.8% in
- Butte97.5% in
- Calaveras95% in
dem
IncumbentEleni KounalakisKounalakis
52.8%
3,571,923
Percent
- 70.5%
- 54.9%
- 32.8%
- 42.4%
- 34.1%
Votes
- 207,455
- 263
- 4,654
- 19,412
- 4,991
gop
Angela Underwood JacobsJacobs
19.8%
1,341,020
Percent
- 7.8%
- 14.8%
- 25.8%
- 23.3%
- 24.6%
Votes
- 23,016
- 71
- 3,657
- 10,672
- 3,600
gop
David FennellFennell
13.4%
904,227
Percent
- 7.9%
- 16.5%
- 24.2%
- 22.3%
- 25.2%
Votes
- 23,148
- 79
- 3,427
- 10,240
- 3,685
gop
Clint SaundersSaunders
4.4%
299,841
Percent
- 2.3%
- 4.4%
- 11.2%
- 5.6%
- 9.4%
Votes
- 6,762
- 21
- 1,584
- 2,546
- 1,369
dem
Jeffrey Highbear MorganMorgan
3.3%
226,054
Percent
- 3.5%
- 1.9%
- 2%
- 2.4%
- 3.1%
Votes
- 10,227
- 9
- 286
- 1,122
- 456
other
Mohammad ArifArif
2.7%
181,234
Percent
- 3.8%
- 1.7%
- 0.7%
- 1.3%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 11,216
- 8
- 101
- 606
- 134
dem
William Skee SaackeSaacke
2.5%
169,517
Percent
- 3.3%
- 4.4%
- 1.6%
- 1.3%
- 1.3%
Votes
- 9,800
- 21
- 232
- 596
- 187
other
David HillbergHillberg
1.1%
72,895
Percent
- 0.9%
- 1.5%
- 1.7%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
Votes
- 2,616
- 7
- 240
- 629
- 204
97%
vote in
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 98.2% in
- 97.8% in
- 97.5% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)