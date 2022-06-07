California Secretary of State Primary Election Results

California Primary Results
96%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Alameda95% in
- Alpine97.3% in
- Amador96.3% in
- Butte95.4% in
- Calaveras95% in
dem
IncumbentShirley WeberWeber
59.1%
3,966,740
Percent
- 78.2%
- 59.6%
- 36.5%
- 46.5%
- 38.5%
Votes
- 227,516
- 283
- 5,099
- 20,837
- 5,590
gop
Rob BernoskyBernosky
18.8%
1,259,271
Percent
- 8.4%
- 18.1%
- 26.6%
- 23.9%
- 25.4%
Votes
- 24,449
- 86
- 3,714
- 10,705
- 3,683
gop
Rachel HammHamm
12%
806,717
Percent
- 6.4%
- 10.1%
- 19.6%
- 15%
- 20.3%
Votes
- 18,677
- 48
- 2,733
- 6,719
- 2,946
gop
James PainePaine
3.7%
248,195
Percent
- 1.3%
- 6.9%
- 11.6%
- 6.8%
- 10.8%
Votes
- 3,790
- 33
- 1,614
- 3,060
- 1,565
other
Gary BlennerBlenner
3%
202,709
Percent
- 3.5%
- 2.5%
- 1.7%
- 2.4%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 10,083
- 12
- 233
- 1,097
- 249
gop
Raul RodriguezRodriguez
2.6%
172,696
Percent
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 2.9%
- 4.4%
- 2.5%
Votes
- 4,363
- 5
- 400
- 1,972
- 367
other
Matthew CinquantaCinquanta
0.9%
58,386
Percent
- 0.7%
- 1.7%
- 1.2%
- 1%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 1,953
- 8
- 164
- 464
- 126
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)