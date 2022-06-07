IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

California Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican candidate Mark Meuser advance, NBC News projects.

This is the regularly scheduled primary election for candidates seeking a six-year term that begins in January. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

The other Senate contest on the ballot is a special election to decide who continues serving out Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, which ends this year. Padilla was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Harris, previously a Democratic senator, was elected to the vice presidency.

Primary Results
advance
Padilla (D)
Meuser (R)
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 322,299

Primary Results
advance
Padilla (D)
Meuser (R)
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 104,608

97%
expected
vote in
County
  • Alameda95% in
  • Alpine99% in
  • Amador97.8% in
  • Butte97% in
  • Calaveras95% in
dem
Incumbent
Alex PadillaPadilla
54.3%
3,679,060
Percent
  • 72.5%
  • 56.3%
  • 32.9%
  • 42%
  • 31.3%
Votes
  • 211,729
  • 273
  • 4,665
  • 19,143
  • 4,518
gop
Mark MeuserMeuser
14.9%
1,008,680
Percent
  • 7.2%
  • 17.1%
  • 24.8%
  • 18.2%
  • 22.2%
Votes
  • 21,010
  • 83
  • 3,519
  • 8,289
  • 3,206
gop
Cordie WilliamsWilliams
6.9%
466,732
Percent
  • 4.2%
  • 5.8%
  • 7.9%
  • 7.9%
  • 10.7%
Votes
  • 12,266
  • 28
  • 1,121
  • 3,626
  • 1,551
gop
Jon ElistElist
4.2%
283,957
Percent
  • 0.8%
  • 0.4%
  • 7.3%
  • 5.2%
  • 7.5%
Votes
  • 2,299
  • 2
  • 1,031
  • 2,388
  • 1,077
gop
Chuck SmithSmith
3.9%
261,396
Percent
  • 2.1%
  • 8.2%
  • 11.4%
  • 8.3%
  • 7.7%
Votes
  • 6,024
  • 40
  • 1,618
  • 3,801
  • 1,116
gop
James BradleyBradley
3.4%
230,469
Percent
  • 1.2%
  • 2.9%
  • 5.3%
  • 6%
  • 6.5%
Votes
  • 3,640
  • 14
  • 752
  • 2,725
  • 943
dem
Douglas PiercePierce
1.7%
114,717
Percent
  • 1.7%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.3%
Votes
  • 4,816
  • 8
  • 216
  • 816
  • 187
other
John ParkerParker
1.5%
103,984
Percent
  • 1.8%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 5,299
  • 4
  • 104
  • 567
  • 111
gop
Sarah Sun LiewLiew
1.1%
75,597
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.4%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.4%
Votes
  • 2,719
  • 2
  • 163
  • 344
  • 197
dem
Dan O'DowdO'Dowd
1.1%
73,727
Percent
  • 1.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.2%
Votes
  • 4,067
  • 1
  • 92
  • 271
  • 180
dem
Akinyemi AgbedeAgbede
1%
69,717
Percent
  • 1.2%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 3,543
  • 6
  • 64
  • 195
  • 157
gop
Myron HallHall
1%
64,598
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 1%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 1,179
  • 2
  • 139
  • 539
  • 111
dem
Timothy UrsichUrsich
0.8%
57,413
Percent
  • 0.6%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 2.2%
Votes
  • 1,672
  • 6
  • 68
  • 257
  • 320
gop
Robert LuceroLucero
0.8%
52,289
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.8%
  • 2%
Votes
  • 640
  • 1
  • 185
  • 840
  • 296
other
James ConnConn
0.5%
35,149
Percent
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 1,720
  • 3
  • 65
  • 290
  • 84
other
Eleanor GarciaGarcia
0.5%
33,941
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 1,953
  • 4
  • 68
  • 209
  • 62
gop
Carlos TapiaTapia
0.5%
33,384
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 1,022
  • 1
  • 70
  • 160
  • 55
other
Pamela ElizondoElizondo
0.5%
31,185
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
Votes
  • 2,627
  • 2
  • 61
  • 206
  • 78
gop
Enrique PetrisPetris
0.5%
31,112
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 577
  • 1
  • 54
  • 590
  • 55
dem
Obaidul PirjadaPirjada
0.4%
27,365
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 1,302
  • 3
  • 34
  • 97
  • 21
other
Daphne BradfordBradford
0.4%
26,477
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 993
  • 1
  • 44
  • 160
  • 49
other
Don GrundmannGrundmann
0.1%
9,921
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 374
  • 0
  • 32
  • 79
  • 59
other
Deon JenkinsJenkins
0.1%
6,831
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 399
  • 0
  • 14
  • 27
  • 15
California Primary Results