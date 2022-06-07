California Senate Primary Election Results

California Primary Results
97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Alameda95% in
- Alpine99% in
- Amador97.8% in
- Butte97% in
- Calaveras95% in
dem
IncumbentAlex PadillaPadilla
54.3%
3,679,060
Percent
- 72.5%
- 56.3%
- 32.9%
- 42%
- 31.3%
Votes
- 211,729
- 273
- 4,665
- 19,143
- 4,518
gop
Mark MeuserMeuser
14.9%
1,008,680
Percent
- 7.2%
- 17.1%
- 24.8%
- 18.2%
- 22.2%
Votes
- 21,010
- 83
- 3,519
- 8,289
- 3,206
gop
Cordie WilliamsWilliams
6.9%
466,732
Percent
- 4.2%
- 5.8%
- 7.9%
- 7.9%
- 10.7%
Votes
- 12,266
- 28
- 1,121
- 3,626
- 1,551
gop
Jon ElistElist
4.2%
283,957
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0.4%
- 7.3%
- 5.2%
- 7.5%
Votes
- 2,299
- 2
- 1,031
- 2,388
- 1,077
gop
Chuck SmithSmith
3.9%
261,396
Percent
- 2.1%
- 8.2%
- 11.4%
- 8.3%
- 7.7%
Votes
- 6,024
- 40
- 1,618
- 3,801
- 1,116
gop
James BradleyBradley
3.4%
230,469
Percent
- 1.2%
- 2.9%
- 5.3%
- 6%
- 6.5%
Votes
- 3,640
- 14
- 752
- 2,725
- 943
dem
Douglas PiercePierce
1.7%
114,717
Percent
- 1.7%
- 1.6%
- 1.5%
- 1.8%
- 1.3%
Votes
- 4,816
- 8
- 216
- 816
- 187
other
John ParkerParker
1.5%
103,984
Percent
- 1.8%
- 0.8%
- 0.7%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 5,299
- 4
- 104
- 567
- 111
gop
Sarah Sun LiewLiew
1.1%
75,597
Percent
- 0.9%
- 0.4%
- 1.1%
- 0.8%
- 1.4%
Votes
- 2,719
- 2
- 163
- 344
- 197
dem
Dan O'DowdO'Dowd
1.1%
73,727
Percent
- 1.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
Votes
- 4,067
- 1
- 92
- 271
- 180
dem
Akinyemi AgbedeAgbede
1%
69,717
Percent
- 1.2%
- 1.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 3,543
- 6
- 64
- 195
- 157
gop
Myron HallHall
1%
64,598
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 1%
- 1.2%
- 0.8%
Votes
- 1,179
- 2
- 139
- 539
- 111
dem
Timothy UrsichUrsich
0.8%
57,413
Percent
- 0.6%
- 1.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 2.2%
Votes
- 1,672
- 6
- 68
- 257
- 320
gop
Robert LuceroLucero
0.8%
52,289
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 1.3%
- 1.8%
- 2%
Votes
- 640
- 1
- 185
- 840
- 296
other
James ConnConn
0.5%
35,149
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 1,720
- 3
- 65
- 290
- 84
other
Eleanor GarciaGarcia
0.5%
33,941
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0.8%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 1,953
- 4
- 68
- 209
- 62
gop
Carlos TapiaTapia
0.5%
33,384
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 1,022
- 1
- 70
- 160
- 55
other
Pamela ElizondoElizondo
0.5%
31,185
Percent
- 0.9%
- 0.4%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 2,627
- 2
- 61
- 206
- 78
gop
Enrique PetrisPetris
0.5%
31,112
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 1.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 577
- 1
- 54
- 590
- 55
dem
Obaidul PirjadaPirjada
0.4%
27,365
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 1,302
- 3
- 34
- 97
- 21
other
Daphne BradfordBradford
0.4%
26,477
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 993
- 1
- 44
- 160
- 49
other
Don GrundmannGrundmann
0.1%
9,921
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 374
- 0
- 32
- 79
- 59
other
Deon JenkinsJenkins
0.1%
6,831
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 399
- 0
- 14
- 27
- 15
97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 97.8% in
- 97% in
- 95% in