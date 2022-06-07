California Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican candidate Mark Meuser advance, NBC News projects.

This is the regularly scheduled primary election for candidates seeking a six-year term that begins in January. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

The other Senate contest on the ballot is a special election to decide who continues serving out Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, which ends this year. Padilla was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Harris, previously a Democratic senator, was elected to the vice presidency.