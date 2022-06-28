IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 7:05 AM ET

Colorado House Primary Election Results

Winner
7 / 8 DEM House races called
Winner
8 / 8 GOP House races called
Colorado Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • D. DeGette
    INCUMBENT
    81.2%
    78,343
  • N. Walia
    18.8%
    18,091
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • J. Neguse
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    90,040
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • A. Frisch
    42.6%
    25,339
  • S. Sandoval
    41.7%
    24,817
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • I. McCorkle
    100%
    42,024
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • D. Torres
    54.6%
    24,245
  • M. Colombe
    45.4%
    20,125
99% in

Colorado Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • J. Qualteri
    100%
    18,362
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • M. Dawson
    100%
    41,889
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • L. Boebert
    INCUMBENT
    65.8%
    84,646
  • D. Coram
    34.2%
    43,953
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • K. Buck
    INCUMBENT
    74.1%
    89,552
  • B. Lewis
    25.9%
    31,352
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • D. Lamborn
    INCUMBENT
    47.3%
    46,033
  • D. Williams
    33.5%
    32,556
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

