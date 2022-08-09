Connecticut Senate Primary Election Results

Connecticut Republican Primary results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Andover0% in
- Ansonia0% in
- Ashford0% in
- Avon0% in
- Barkhamsted0% in
gop
Themis KlaridesKlarides
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Leora LevyLevy
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Peter LumajLumaj
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
More Senate primary resultsGo to full calendar
8/9Connecticut8/9Vermont8/9Wisconsin8/2Arizona8/2Kansas8/2Missouri8/2Washington7/19Maryland6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/14Nevada6/14North Dakota6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/3Indiana5/3Ohio