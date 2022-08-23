IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:34 PM ET

Florida Senate Primary Election Results

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET

Democratic Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 1,500,000

senatehousegovernorattorney general

Florida Democratic Primary Results

JacksonvilleMiamiTampaTallahassee
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Alachua0% in
  • Baker0% in
  • Bay0% in
  • Bradford0% in
  • Brevard0% in
dem
Ricardo De La FuenteFuente
0.0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Val DemingsDemings
0.0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Brian RushRush
0.0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
William SanchezSanchez
0.0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

How are votes in Florida cast?

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.

Democrats

Break down votes by

Election day
0votes
(0%)
Early by mail
0votes
(0%)
Early in person
0votes
(0%)
0% of votes broken out by vote type as of now

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Senate primary results

Go to full calendar
8/23Florida8/16Alaska8/9Connecticut8/9Vermont8/9Wisconsin8/2Arizona8/2Kansas8/2Missouri8/2Washington7/19Maryland6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/14Nevada6/14North Dakota6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/3Indiana5/3Ohio