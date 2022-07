IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Georgia Attorney General Primary Election Results GOP incumbent Chris Carr prevailed a challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and will face Democratic nominee Jennifer Jordan in the fall, NBC News projects. Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Jordan (D) 99% of expected vote in 686,229 Estimated remaining 43,771 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Carr (R) 94% of expected vote in 1,130,431 Estimated remaining 69,569 Georgia Democratic Primary Results