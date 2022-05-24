Georgia House Primary Election Results: Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-nomination; McBath defeats Bourdeaux

Georgia has 14 U.S. House seats. Key races included a battle between two Democratic incumbents in the newly drawn 7th congressional district, where Rep. Lucy McBath defeated Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux. On the GOP side, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won re-nomination in the 14th congressional district, NBC News projected.

Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 1st, 5th, 8th, 11th and 12th congressional districts or the Democratic primaries in the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 11th and 12th congressional districts.