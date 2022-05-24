IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia House Primary Election Results: Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-nomination; McBath defeats Bourdeaux

Georgia has 14 U.S. House seats. Key races included a battle between two Democratic incumbents in the newly drawn 7th congressional district, where Rep. Lucy McBath defeated Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux. On the GOP side, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won re-nomination in the 14th congressional district, NBC News projected.

Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 1st, 5th, 8th, 11th and 12th congressional districts or the Democratic primaries in the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 11th and 12th congressional districts.

Georgia Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
Runoff
Advancing candidates
  • J. Griggs
    48.6%
    21,850
  • W. Herring
    38%
    17,100
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • S. Bishop
    INCUMBENT
    93.8%
    57,345
  • J. O'Hara
    6.2%
    3,807
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • V. Almonord
    100%
    32,178
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • H. Johnson
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    84,685
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • N. Williams
    INCUMBENT
    86.3%
    78,322
  • V. Stovall
    9.6%
    8,674
99% in

Georgia Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • B. Carter
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    80,644
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
Runoff
Advancing candidates
  • J. Hunt
    37%
    22,901
  • C. West
    30.1%
    18,653
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • D. Ferguson
    INCUMBENT
    82.7%
    96,269
  • J. Craig
    17.3%
    20,169
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • J. Chavez
    78.3%
    21,914
  • S. Ivy
    21.7%
    6,074
99% in
House 5
H 5
91% in
  • C. Zimm
    100%
    21,498
91% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

