Georgia House Runoff Primary Election Results

senatehousehouse runoffgovernorsec. of statesec. of state runoffattorney generallt. governorlt. governor runoff
Georgia Democratic Primary results
House
district
district
% in
House 1 Runoff
H 198% in
- W. Herring61.9%12,785
- J. Griggs38.1%7,857
98% in
House 10 Runoff
H 1097% in
- T. Johnson-Green64.4%9,057
- J. Fore35.6%5,015
97% in
Georgia Republican Primary results
House
district
district
% in
House 2 Runoff
H 298% in
- C. West51.3%14,610
- J. Hunt48.7%13,853
98% in
House 6 Runoff
H 699% in
- R. McCormick66.5%27,418
- J. Evans33.5%13,788
99% in
House 7 Runoff
H 798% in
- M. Gonsalves70.1%8,568
- M. Corbin29.9%3,660
98% in
House 10 Runoff
H 1099% in
- M. Collins74.5%30,524
- V. Jones25.5%10,457
99% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)