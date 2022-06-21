IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Georgia House Runoff Primary Election Results

2 / 2 DEM House races called
4 / 4 GOP House races called
Georgia Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1 Runoff
H 1
98% in
  • W. Herring
    61.9%
    12,785
  • J. Griggs
    38.1%
    7,857
98% in
House 10 Runoff
H 10
97% in
  • T. Johnson-Green
    64.4%
    9,057
  • J. Fore
    35.6%
    5,015
97% in

Georgia Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 2 Runoff
H 2
98% in
  • C. West
    51.3%
    14,610
  • J. Hunt
    48.7%
    13,853
98% in
House 6 Runoff
H 6
99% in
  • R. McCormick
    66.5%
    27,418
  • J. Evans
    33.5%
    13,788
99% in
House 7 Runoff
H 7
98% in
  • M. Gonsalves
    70.1%
    8,568
  • M. Corbin
    29.9%
    3,660
98% in
House 10 Runoff
H 10
99% in
  • M. Collins
    74.5%
    30,524
  • V. Jones
    25.5%
    10,457
99% in

