Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Warnock (D) 99% of expected vote in 730,519 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Walker (R) 98% of expected vote in 1,177,558 Estimated remaining 22,442 Georgia Democratic Primary Results