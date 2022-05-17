IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Idaho Attorney General Primary Election Results

The five-term Republican incumbent, Lawrence Wasden, faces two primary challengers in this conservative state. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Labrador (R)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 17,262

senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governor

Idaho Republican Primary Results

BoiseBoise
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Ada95% in
  • Adams73.3% in
  • Bannock96.2% in
  • Bear Lake72.7% in
  • Benewah85.9% in
gop
Raul LabradorLabrador
51.5%
140,585
Percent
  • 44.5%
  • 55.9%
  • 49.4%
  • 52.2%
  • 74.4%
Votes
  • 33,081
  • 557
  • 4,831
  • 763
  • 1,164
gop
Incumbent
Lawrence WasdenWasden
37.9%
103,393
Percent
  • 47.3%
  • 32.7%
  • 39.3%
  • 34.2%
  • 14%
Votes
  • 35,163
  • 326
  • 3,847
  • 500
  • 219
gop
Art MacomberMacomber
10.5%
28,760
Percent
  • 8.3%
  • 11.3%
  • 11.3%
  • 13.6%
  • 11.6%
Votes
  • 6,171
  • 113
  • 1,104
  • 198
  • 182
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 73.3% in
  • 96.2% in
  • 72.7% in
  • 85.9% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Attorney General primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7New Mexico5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/10Nebraska3/1Texas