Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Idaho House Primary Election Results

Idaho has two U.S. House seats.

Winner
2 / 2 DEM House races called
Winner
2 / 2 GOP House races called
Idaho Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
79% in
  • K. Peterson
    100%
    15,057
  • Write-ins
    0%
    0 votes
79% in
House 2
H 2
81% in
  • W. Norman
    100%
    17,069
  • Write-ins
    0%
    0
81% in

Idaho Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
97% in
  • R. Fulcher
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    126,528
  • Write-ins
    0%
    0 votes
97% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • M. Simpson
    INCUMBENT
    54.6%
    67,177
  • B. Smith
    32.7%
    40,267
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

