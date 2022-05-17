IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Three GOP candidates are vying for the party’s nomination. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Bedke (R)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 19,884

senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governor

Idaho Republican Primary Results

BoiseBoise
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Ada95% in
  • Adams71.8% in
  • Bannock95.3% in
  • Bear Lake73.7% in
  • Benewah84.4% in
gop
Scott BedkeBedke
51.7%
139,570
Percent
  • 59.6%
  • 43.8%
  • 55.1%
  • 49.1%
  • 29.5%
Votes
  • 43,744
  • 427
  • 5,344
  • 727
  • 453
gop
Priscilla GiddingsGiddings
42.5%
114,874
Percent
  • 34.6%
  • 49.4%
  • 36.7%
  • 42.3%
  • 61.8%
Votes
  • 25,378
  • 482
  • 3,557
  • 627
  • 951
gop
Daniel GasiorowskiGasiorowski
5.8%
15,672
Percent
  • 5.9%
  • 6.9%
  • 8.1%
  • 8.6%
  • 8.7%
Votes
  • 4,307
  • 67
  • 789
  • 127
  • 134
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 71.8% in
  • 95.3% in
  • 73.7% in
  • 84.4% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Lieutenant Governor primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28New York6/14Nevada6/7California6/7New Mexico5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Pennsylvania3/1Texas