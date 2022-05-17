Idaho Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Idaho Republican Primary Results
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Ada95% in
- Adams71.8% in
- Bannock95.3% in
- Bear Lake73.7% in
- Benewah84.4% in
gop
Scott BedkeBedke
51.7%
139,570
Percent
- 59.6%
- 43.8%
- 55.1%
- 49.1%
- 29.5%
Votes
- 43,744
- 427
- 5,344
- 727
- 453
gop
Priscilla GiddingsGiddings
42.5%
114,874
Percent
- 34.6%
- 49.4%
- 36.7%
- 42.3%
- 61.8%
Votes
- 25,378
- 482
- 3,557
- 627
- 951
gop
Daniel GasiorowskiGasiorowski
5.8%
15,672
Percent
- 5.9%
- 6.9%
- 8.1%
- 8.6%
- 8.7%
Votes
- 4,307
- 67
- 789
- 127
- 134
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 71.8% in
- 95.3% in
- 73.7% in
- 84.4% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)