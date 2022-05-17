IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Idaho Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Three GOP candidates are vying for the party’s nomination. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race.

Republican Primary Results
McGrane (R)
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 24,477

Idaho Republican Primary Results

BoiseBoise
County
  • Ada94.3% in
  • Adams70% in
  • Bannock93% in
  • Bear Lake70.9% in
  • Benewah83.5% in
Phil McGraneMcGrane
43.1%
114,355
  • 55.8%
  • 41.9%
  • 40.9%
  • 44.5%
  • 22.9%
  • 40,390
  • 398
  • 3,865
  • 634
  • 349
Dorothy MoonMoon
41.4%
109,959
  • 30.6%
  • 46.1%
  • 38.6%
  • 36%
  • 58.7%
  • 22,171
  • 438
  • 3,653
  • 513
  • 893
Mary SouzaSouza
15.5%
41,209
  • 13.6%
  • 12.1%
  • 20.5%
  • 19.5%
  • 18.4%
  • 9,885
  • 115
  • 1,940
  • 278
  • 280
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Secretary of State primary results

