Idaho Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Idaho Republican Primary Results
97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Ada94.3% in
- Adams70% in
- Bannock93% in
- Bear Lake70.9% in
- Benewah83.5% in
gop
Phil McGraneMcGrane
43.1%
114,355
Percent
- 55.8%
- 41.9%
- 40.9%
- 44.5%
- 22.9%
Votes
- 40,390
- 398
- 3,865
- 634
- 349
gop
Dorothy MoonMoon
41.4%
109,959
Percent
- 30.6%
- 46.1%
- 38.6%
- 36%
- 58.7%
Votes
- 22,171
- 438
- 3,653
- 513
- 893
gop
Mary SouzaSouza
15.5%
41,209
Percent
- 13.6%
- 12.1%
- 20.5%
- 19.5%
- 18.4%
Votes
- 9,885
- 115
- 1,940
- 278
- 280
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)