Last update 7:05 AM ET

Illinois Attorney General Primary Election Results

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
DeVore (R)
82% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 150,330

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

