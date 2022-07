IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Illinois Governor Primary Election Results Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Pritzker (D) 77% of expected vote in 848,118 Estimated remaining 251,882 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Bailey (R) 96% of expected vote in 815,589 Estimated remaining 34,411 Illinois Democratic Primary Results Chicago Springfield 77 %

expected

vote in County Adams 54.8 % in

Alexander 99 % in

Bond 99 % in

Boone 99 % in

Brown 64.9 % in Percent 82.9 %

75.2 %

80.3 %

88 %

72.4 % Votes 1,196

1,306

387

1,219

71







Percent 17.1 %

24.8 %

19.7 %

12 %

27.6 % Votes 246

431

95

167

27















77 %

expected

vote in % in 54.8 % in

99 % in

99 % in

99 % in

64.9 % in Show all Counties Illinois Republican Primary Results