Last update 7:05 AM ET

Illinois House Primary Election Results

Winner
16 / 16 DEM House races called
Winner
13 / 16 GOP House races called
senatehousegovernorsec. of stateattorney general

Illinois Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
80% in
  • J. Jackson
    28.8%
    20,424
  • P. Dowell
    19.9%
    14,106
80% in
House 2
H 2
63% in
  • R. Kelly
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    51,234
63% in
House 3
H 3
78% in
  • D. Ramirez
    65.5%
    36,847
  • G. Villegas
    24.5%
    13,774
78% in
House 4
H 4
58% in
  • J. Garcia
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    34,777
58% in
House 5
H 5
74% in
  • M. Quigley
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    69,728
74% in

Illinois Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
90% in
  • E. Carlson
    40.6%
    10,567
  • J. Regnier
    39.1%
    10,183
90% in
House 2
H 2
96% in
  • T. Lynch
    37.1%
    10,034
  • S. Cultra
    35.9%
    9,687
96% in
House 3
H 3
60% in
  • J. Burau
    100%
    18,473
60% in
House 4
H 4
54% in
  • J. Falakos
    100%
    11,895
54% in
House 5
H 5
63% in
  • T. Hanson
    55.3%
    14,229
  • M. McGonigal
    44.7%
    11,507
63% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

