Last update 7:05 AM ET

Illinois Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Giannoulias (D)
73% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 300,493

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Brady (R)
79% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 176,647

Illinois Democratic Primary Results

ChicagoSpringfield
73%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams54.5% in
  • Alexander86.6% in
  • Bond90% in
  • Boone95.8% in
  • Brown66.9% in
dem
Alexi GiannouliasGiannoulias
52.8%
421,982
Percent
  • 40.3%
  • 51.1%
  • 48.8%
  • 45.8%
  • 50.5%
Votes
  • 578
  • 768
  • 212
  • 608
  • 51
dem
Anna ValenciaValencia
34.2%
273,392
Percent
  • 38.8%
  • 13.8%
  • 24.4%
  • 36%
  • 17.8%
Votes
  • 556
  • 207
  • 106
  • 478
  • 18
dem
David MooreMoore
9.1%
72,593
Percent
  • 14.8%
  • 18.6%
  • 18.2%
  • 12.2%
  • 20.8%
Votes
  • 212
  • 279
  • 79
  • 162
  • 21
dem
Sidney MooreMoore
3.9%
31,540
Percent
  • 6.1%
  • 16.6%
  • 8.5%
  • 6%
  • 10.9%
Votes
  • 87
  • 250
  • 37
  • 80
  • 11
Illinois Republican Primary Results