Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Indiana House Primary Election Results

Indiana has nine U.S. House seats. A key primary race to watch is in the 1st Congressional District, where seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in a district currently held by Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. Mrvan prevailed in the Democratic primary, but his district is a top GOP pick-up target for the fall.

Winner
9 / 9 DEM House races called
Winner
9 / 9 GOP House races called
Indiana Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • F. Mrvan
    INCUMBENT
    86.4%
    34,451
  • R. Fantin
    13.6%
    5,412
99% in
House 2
H 2
93% in
  • P. Steury
    100%
    11,680
93% in
House 3
H 3
93% in
  • G. Snyder
    56.2%
    6,777
  • A. Calkins
    24%
    2,893
93% in
House 4
H 4
92% in
  • R. Day
    68.2%
    5,679
  • H. Pollchik
    31.8%
    2,645
92% in
House 5
H 5
97% in
  • J. Lake
    60%
    10,184
  • M. Hall
    40%
    6,796
97% in

Indiana Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
97% in
  • J. Green
    47.1%
    14,612
  • B. Milo
    22.5%
    6,963
97% in
House 2
H 2
95% in
  • J. Walorski
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    36,901
95% in
House 3
H 3
98% in
  • J. Banks
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    54,008
98% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • J. Baird
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    50,323
99% in
House 5
H 5
98% in
  • V. Spartz
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    47,101
98% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

