Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Indiana Senate Primary Election Results

In the GOP primary, incumbent Sen. Todd Young ran unopposed in the deep red state. Only one candidate, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., ran in the Democratic contest.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
McDermott (D)
94% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 11,633

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Young (R)
94% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 24,859

