Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Iowa House Primary Election Results

Iowa has four U.S. House seats. One race to watch is the Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District, where candidates are vying for the chance to flip Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne’s seat.

Winner
4 / 4 DEM House races called
Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called
Iowa Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
94% in
  • C. Bohannan
    100%
    37,460
94% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • L. Mathis
    100%
    40,739
99% in
House 3
H 3
95% in
  • C. Axne
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    47,691
95% in
House 4
H 4
83% in
  • R. Melton
    100%
    20,789
83% in

Iowa Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • M. Miller-Meeks
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    41,249
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • A. Hinson
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    39,899
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • Z. Nunn
    65.9%
    30,505
  • N. Hasso
    19.4%
    8,996
99% in
House 4
H 4
85% in
  • R. Feenstra
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    51,288
85% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

