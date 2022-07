IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Iowa Senate Primary Election Results: Grassley, Franken win Incumbent GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley won re-nomination, NBC News projects, while Retired Adm. Michael Franken beat out former Rep. Abby Finkenauer to challenge him in November. Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Franken (D) 98% of expected vote in 156,981 Estimated remaining 3,019 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Grassley (R) 99% of expected vote in 195,550 Estimated remaining 4,450 Iowa Democratic Primary Results Des Moines 98 %

