Last update 12:32 PM ET

Kansas Ballot Proposition Election Results

0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 475,000

Kansas voters on Tuesday will decide on a constitutional amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in their state — the first time anywhere in the U.S. that voters will cast ballots on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

A ballot question, known as the “Value Them Both Amendment,” asks voters to decide whether the state’s Constitution should continue to protect abortion rights. The proposed amendment to the state Constitution would remove language that guarantees reproductive rights and asks voters if they prefer to put the issue of abortion in the hands of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature — an outcome abortion rights supporters say is all but certain to result in the elimination or curtailment of those rights.

A “yes” vote on the measure would remove from the state Constitution the right to an abortion and hand the issue back to the state legislature. A “no” vote on the measure would make no changes, keeping abortion rights enshrined in the state Constitution.

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

