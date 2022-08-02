Kansas Ballot Proposition Election Results

Kansas voters on Tuesday will decide on a constitutional amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in their state — the first time anywhere in the U.S. that voters will cast ballots on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

A ballot question, known as the “Value Them Both Amendment,” asks voters to decide whether the state’s Constitution should continue to protect abortion rights. The proposed amendment to the state Constitution would remove language that guarantees reproductive rights and asks voters if they prefer to put the issue of abortion in the hands of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature — an outcome abortion rights supporters say is all but certain to result in the elimination or curtailment of those rights.