Last update 12:15 PM ET

Kansas Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET

Republican Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 325,000

Kansas Republican Primary Results

WichitaOverland ParkTopeka
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allen0% in
  • Anderson0% in
  • Atchison0% in
  • Barber0% in
  • Barton0% in
gop
Incumbent
Scott SchwabSchwab
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Mike BrownBrown
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

