Kansas Senate Primary Election Results

Kansas Democratic Primary Results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Allen0% in
- Anderson0% in
- Atchison0% in
- Barber0% in
- Barton0% in
dem
Mike AndraAndra
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Paul BuskirkBuskirk
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Mark HollandHolland
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Robert KlingenbergKlingenberg
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Michael SoetaertSoetaert
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Patrick WiesnerWiesner
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in