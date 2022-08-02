IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:16 PM ET

Kansas Senate Primary Election Results

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET

Democratic Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 150,000

Republican Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 325,000

Kansas Democratic Primary Results

WichitaOverland ParkTopeka
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allen0% in
  • Anderson0% in
  • Atchison0% in
  • Barber0% in
  • Barton0% in
dem
Mike AndraAndra
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Paul BuskirkBuskirk
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Mark HollandHolland
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Robert KlingenbergKlingenberg
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Michael SoetaertSoetaert
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Patrick WiesnerWiesner
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

Kansas Republican Primary Results