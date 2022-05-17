IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Kentucky House Primary Election Results

Kentucky has six U.S. House seats.

Winner
6 / 6 DEM House races called
Winner
6 / 6 GOP House races called
senatehouse

Kentucky Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
0% in
  • J. Ausbrooks
    0%
    0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 2
81% in
  • H. Linderman
    58.2%
    20,174
  • W. Compton
    41.8%
    14,465
81% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • M. McGarvey
    63.3%
    52,157
  • A. Scott
    36.7%
    30,183
99% in
House 4
H 4
0% in
  • M. Lehman
    0%
    0
0% in
House 5
H 5
0% in
  • C. Halbleib
    0%
    0
0% in

Kentucky Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
0% in
  • J. Comer
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • B. Guthrie
    INCUMBENT
    78.1%
    52,265
  • L. Watts
    17.9%
    11,996
99% in
House 3
H 3
68% in
  • S. Ray
    29.5%
    9,703
  • R. Palazzo
    29.4%
    9,645
68% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • T. Massie
    INCUMBENT
    75.2%
    50,301
  • C. Wirth
    15.7%
    10,521
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • H. Rogers
    INCUMBENT
    82.6%
    77,050
  • G. Serrano
    5.9%
    5,460
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/21Virginia6/14Maine6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7Montana6/7New Jersey6/7New Mexico6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/10Nebraska5/10West Virginia5/3Indiana5/3Ohio3/1Texas