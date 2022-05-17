Kentucky Senate Primary Election Results

Kentucky Democratic Primary Results
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adair77.1% in
- Allen90.1% in
- Anderson95% in
- Ballard95% in
- Barren99% in
dem
Charles BookerBooker
73.3%
213,260
Percent
- 60.7%
- 62.1%
- 69.7%
- 53.4%
- 69.9%
Votes
- 221
- 310
- 1,259
- 613
- 1,360
dem
Joshua BlantonBlanton
10.5%
30,685
Percent
- 19%
- 15%
- 12.5%
- 17.1%
- 11.1%
Votes
- 69
- 75
- 225
- 196
- 216
dem
John A MerrillMerrill
9.9%
28,890
Percent
- 12.1%
- 13.2%
- 10.7%
- 20.9%
- 12.5%
Votes
- 44
- 66
- 194
- 240
- 243
dem
Ruth GaoGao
6.2%
18,064
Percent
- 8.2%
- 9.6%
- 7.1%
- 8.7%
- 6.5%
Votes
- 30
- 48
- 128
- 100
- 127
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 77.1% in
- 90.1% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in