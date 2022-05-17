IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Kentucky Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent GOP Sen. Rand Paul is running for re-election, while progressive Charles Booker again seeks the Democratic nomination.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Booker (D)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 9,101

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Paul (R)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 14,291

Kentucky Democratic Primary Results

LouisvilleLexingtonFrankfort
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adair77.1% in
  • Allen90.1% in
  • Anderson95% in
  • Ballard95% in
  • Barren99% in
dem
Charles BookerBooker
73.3%
213,260
Percent
  • 60.7%
  • 62.1%
  • 69.7%
  • 53.4%
  • 69.9%
Votes
  • 221
  • 310
  • 1,259
  • 613
  • 1,360
dem
Joshua BlantonBlanton
10.5%
30,685
Percent
  • 19%
  • 15%
  • 12.5%
  • 17.1%
  • 11.1%
Votes
  • 69
  • 75
  • 225
  • 196
  • 216
dem
John A MerrillMerrill
9.9%
28,890
Percent
  • 12.1%
  • 13.2%
  • 10.7%
  • 20.9%
  • 12.5%
Votes
  • 44
  • 66
  • 194
  • 240
  • 243
dem
Ruth GaoGao
6.2%
18,064
Percent
  • 8.2%
  • 9.6%
  • 7.1%
  • 8.7%
  • 6.5%
Votes
  • 30
  • 48
  • 128
  • 100
  • 127
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 77.1% in
  • 90.1% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in

Kentucky Republican Primary Results