Los Angeles Mayor Primary Election Results

Los Angeles Mayor Results
64%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Los Angeles64.1% in
Rick CarusoCaruso
40.5%
155,929
Percent
- 40.5%
Votes
- 155,929
Karen BassBass
38.8%
149,104
Percent
- 38.8%
Votes
- 149,104
Kevin de LeonLeon
7.6%
29,268
Percent
- 7.6%
Votes
- 29,268
Gina ViolaViola
5.5%
21,117
Percent
- 5.5%
Votes
- 21,117
Mike FeuerFeuer
2.4%
9,162
Percent
- 2.4%
Votes
- 9,162
Andrew KimKim
1.9%
7,162
Percent
- 1.9%
Votes
- 7,162
Alex Gruenenfelder SmithSmith
1%
4,006
Percent
- 1%
Votes
- 4,006
Joe BuscainoBuscaino
0.9%
3,304
Percent
- 0.9%
Votes
- 3,304
Craig GreiweGreiwe
0.4%
1,618
Percent
- 0.4%
Votes
- 1,618
Mel WilsonWilson
0.4%
1,474
Percent
- 0.4%
Votes
- 1,474
Ramit VarmaVarma
0.4%
1,395
Percent
- 0.4%
Votes
- 1,395
John Jsamuel JacksonJackson
0.3%
1,153
Percent
- 0.3%
Votes
- 1,153
64%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 64.1% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)