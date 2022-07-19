Maryland Attorney General Primary Election Results

Maryland Democratic Primary Results
95%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Allegany82.8% in
- Anne Arundel77.1% in
- Baltimore95% in
- Baltimore City83.1% in
- Calvert83% in
dem
Anthony BrownBrown
56.3%
321,018
Percent
- 41.8%
- 51.9%
- 49.6%
- 57.3%
- 53.3%
Votes
- 1,080
- 19,532
- 43,875
- 43,383
- 3,331
dem
Katie Curran O'MalleyO'Malley
43.7%
249,606
Percent
- 58.2%
- 48.1%
- 50.4%
- 42.7%
- 46.7%
Votes
- 1,503
- 18,078
- 44,506
- 32,312
- 2,922
95%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 82.8% in
- 77.1% in
- 95% in
- 83.1% in
- 83% in
Maryland Republican Primary Results
78%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Allegany72% in
- Anne Arundel83.3% in
- Baltimore79.1% in
- Baltimore City88.5% in
- Calvert76.4% in
gop
Michael PeroutkaPeroutka
55.9%
127,262
Percent
- 52.1%
- 63.2%
- 59.1%
- 56.7%
- 59%
Votes
- 2,702
- 17,506
- 18,090
- 1,897
- 4,329
gop
Jim ShalleckShalleck
44.1%
100,223
Percent
- 47.9%
- 36.8%
- 40.9%
- 43.3%
- 41%
Votes
- 2,482
- 10,189
- 12,501
- 1,451
- 3,007
78%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 72% in
- 83.3% in
- 79.1% in
- 88.5% in
- 76.4% in
How are votes in Maryland cast?
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Democrats
Election day
130,855votes
(23%)
Top Candidate
A. Brown
Early in person
84,927votes
(15%)
Top Candidate
A. Brown
Early by mail
48,925votes
(9%)
Top Candidate
K. O'Malley
47% of votes broken out by vote type as of now
Republicans
Election day
115,219votes
(51%)
Top Candidate
M. Peroutka
Early in person
42,703votes
(19%)
Top Candidate
M. Peroutka