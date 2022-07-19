IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maryland Governor Primary Election Results Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Moore (D) 97% of expected vote in 581,081 Estimated remaining 58,919 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Cox (R) 93% of expected vote in 271,079 Estimated remaining 18,921 Maryland Democratic Primary Results Baltimore Annapolis 97 %

expected

vote in County Allegany 85.6 % in

Anne Arundel 78.2 % in

Baltimore 95 % in

Baltimore City 85.2 % in

Calvert 84.7 % in Percent 17.7 %

32.8 %

34.8 %

37.5 %

24.1 % Votes 473

12,497

31,346

29,099

1,535







Percent 22.8 %

27.5 %

25.2 %

26.9 %

29.1 % Votes 608

10,483

22,712

20,886

1,857







Percent 37.2 %

24.4 %

28.1 %

25.6 %

22.6 % Votes 993

9,291

25,290

19,838

1,442







Percent 2.1 %

2.9 %

1.5 %

1.8 %

6.4 % Votes 57

1,092

1,315

1,380

407







Percent 4.3 %

4.1 %

4.1 %

2 %

4.8 % Votes 114

1,549

3,680

1,588

307







Percent 4.4 %

3.2 %

2.3 %

2.7 %

4.9 % Votes 117

1,229

2,030

2,095

312







Percent 4.8 %

2 %

1.5 %

1.4 %

3.6 % Votes 129

776

1,360

1,122

228







Percent 4.1 %

2 %

1.5 %

1.1 %

3.1 % Votes 109

760

1,306

887

201







Percent 1.5 %

0.7 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.6 % Votes 41

269

527

407

37







Percent 1 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.9 % Votes 27

174

447

308

55















97 %

expected

vote in % in 85.6 % in

78.2 % in

95 % in

85.2 % in

84.7 % in Show all Counties Maryland Republican Primary Results Baltimore Annapolis 93 %

expected

vote in County Allegany 94 % in

Anne Arundel 93.4 % in

Baltimore 90.8 % in

Baltimore City 95 % in

Calvert 95 % in Percent 62.8 %

51.3 %

48.9 %

43.7 %

61.2 % Votes 4,253

15,941

17,164

1,676

5,635







