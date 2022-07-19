IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update July 26, 6:29 PM ET

Maryland Governor Primary Election Results

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Moore (D)
97% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 58,919

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Cox (R)
93% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 18,921

senatehousegovernorattorney general

Maryland Democratic Primary Results

BaltimoreAnnapolis
97%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allegany85.6% in
  • Anne Arundel78.2% in
  • Baltimore95% in
  • Baltimore City85.2% in
  • Calvert84.7% in
dem
Wes MooreMoore
33.3%
193,521
Percent
  • 17.7%
  • 32.8%
  • 34.8%
  • 37.5%
  • 24.1%
Votes
  • 473
  • 12,497
  • 31,346
  • 29,099
  • 1,535
dem
Tom PerezPerez
29.1%
169,350
Percent
  • 22.8%
  • 27.5%
  • 25.2%
  • 26.9%
  • 29.1%
Votes
  • 608
  • 10,483
  • 22,712
  • 20,886
  • 1,857
dem
Peter FranchotFranchot
21.4%
124,469
Percent
  • 37.2%
  • 24.4%
  • 28.1%
  • 25.6%
  • 22.6%
Votes
  • 993
  • 9,291
  • 25,290
  • 19,838
  • 1,442
dem
Rushern BakerBaker
4.1%
23,645
Percent
  • 2.1%
  • 2.9%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.8%
  • 6.4%
Votes
  • 57
  • 1,092
  • 1,315
  • 1,380
  • 407
dem
Douglas GanslerGansler
3.7%
21,577
Percent
  • 4.3%
  • 4.1%
  • 4.1%
  • 2%
  • 4.8%
Votes
  • 114
  • 1,549
  • 3,680
  • 1,588
  • 307
dem
John KingKing
3.5%
20,473
Percent
  • 4.4%
  • 3.2%
  • 2.3%
  • 2.7%
  • 4.9%
Votes
  • 117
  • 1,229
  • 2,030
  • 2,095
  • 312
dem
Ashwani JainJain
2%
11,508
Percent
  • 4.8%
  • 2%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.4%
  • 3.6%
Votes
  • 129
  • 776
  • 1,360
  • 1,122
  • 228
dem
Jon BaronBaron
1.7%
10,146
Percent
  • 4.1%
  • 2%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.1%
  • 3.1%
Votes
  • 109
  • 760
  • 1,306
  • 887
  • 201
dem
Jerome SegalSegal
0.6%
3,774
Percent
  • 1.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 41
  • 269
  • 527
  • 407
  • 37
dem
Ralph JaffeJaffe
0.5%
2,618
Percent
  • 1%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.9%
Votes
  • 27
  • 174
  • 447
  • 308
  • 55
97%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 85.6% in
  • 78.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 85.2% in
  • 84.7% in

Maryland Republican Primary Results

BaltimoreAnnapolis
93%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allegany94% in
  • Anne Arundel93.4% in
  • Baltimore90.8% in
  • Baltimore City95% in
  • Calvert95% in
gop
Dan CoxCox
53.4%
144,790
Percent
  • 62.8%
  • 51.3%
  • 48.9%
  • 43.7%
  • 61.2%
Votes
  • 4,253
  • 15,941
  • 17,164
  • 1,676
  • 5,635
gop
Kelly SchulzSchulz
42.3%
114,770