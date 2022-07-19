Maryland Governor Primary Election Results

Maryland Democratic Primary Results
County
- Allegany85.6% in
- Anne Arundel78.2% in
- Baltimore95% in
- Baltimore City85.2% in
- Calvert84.7% in
dem
Wes MooreMoore
33.3%
193,521
Percent
- 17.7%
- 32.8%
- 34.8%
- 37.5%
- 24.1%
Votes
- 473
- 12,497
- 31,346
- 29,099
- 1,535
dem
Tom PerezPerez
29.1%
169,350
Percent
- 22.8%
- 27.5%
- 25.2%
- 26.9%
- 29.1%
Votes
- 608
- 10,483
- 22,712
- 20,886
- 1,857
dem
Peter FranchotFranchot
21.4%
124,469
Percent
- 37.2%
- 24.4%
- 28.1%
- 25.6%
- 22.6%
Votes
- 993
- 9,291
- 25,290
- 19,838
- 1,442
dem
Rushern BakerBaker
4.1%
23,645
Percent
- 2.1%
- 2.9%
- 1.5%
- 1.8%
- 6.4%
Votes
- 57
- 1,092
- 1,315
- 1,380
- 407
dem
Douglas GanslerGansler
3.7%
21,577
Percent
- 4.3%
- 4.1%
- 4.1%
- 2%
- 4.8%
Votes
- 114
- 1,549
- 3,680
- 1,588
- 307
dem
John KingKing
3.5%
20,473
Percent
- 4.4%
- 3.2%
- 2.3%
- 2.7%
- 4.9%
Votes
- 117
- 1,229
- 2,030
- 2,095
- 312
dem
Ashwani JainJain
2%
11,508
Percent
- 4.8%
- 2%
- 1.5%
- 1.4%
- 3.6%
Votes
- 129
- 776
- 1,360
- 1,122
- 228
dem
Jon BaronBaron
1.7%
10,146
Percent
- 4.1%
- 2%
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 3.1%
Votes
- 109
- 760
- 1,306
- 887
- 201
dem
Jerome SegalSegal
0.6%
3,774
Percent
- 1.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 41
- 269
- 527
- 407
- 37
dem
Ralph JaffeJaffe
0.5%
2,618
Percent
- 1%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 27
- 174
- 447
- 308
- 55
Maryland Republican Primary Results
County
- Allegany94% in
- Anne Arundel93.4% in
- Baltimore90.8% in
- Baltimore City95% in
- Calvert95% in
gop
Dan CoxCox
53.4%
144,790
Percent
- 62.8%
- 51.3%
- 48.9%
- 43.7%
- 61.2%
Votes
- 4,253
- 15,941
- 17,164
- 1,676
- 5,635
gop
Kelly SchulzSchulz
42.3%
114,770