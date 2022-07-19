IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update July 26, 6:29 PM ET

Maryland House Primary Election Results

Winner
8 / 8 DEM House races called
Winner
8 / 8 GOP House races called
senatehousegovernorattorney general

Maryland Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
89% in
  • H. Mizeur
    68.6%
    30,617
  • D. Harden
    31.4%
    14,027
89% in
House 2
H 2
97% in
  • D. Ruppersberger
    INCUMBENT
    75.4%
    58,800
  • G. Croom
    10.1%
    7,906
97% in
House 3
H 3
85% in
  • J. Sarbanes
    INCUMBENT
    84.2%
    51,755
  • B. Beardsley
    9.3%
    5,734
85% in
House 4
H 4
79% in
  • G. Ivey
    51.9%
    39,346
  • D. Edwards
    35.1%
    26,613
79% in
House 5
H 5
91% in
  • S. Hoyer
    INCUMBENT
    71.3%
    61,240
  • M. Wilkes
    19%
    16,336
91% in

Maryland Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • A. Harris
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    64,748
99% in
House 2
H 2
89% in
  • N. Ambrose
    32.5%
    11,542
  • D. Wallace
    20.5%
    7,296
89% in
House 3
H 3
90% in
  • Y. Morgan
    33.1%
    11,327
  • J. Kelley
    22.7%
    7,770
90% in
House 4
H 4
79% in
  • J. Warner
    58.9%
    2,234
  • G. McDermott
    26.8%
    1,015
79% in
House 5
H 5
97% in
  • C. Palombi
    68.6%
    22,585
  • V. Hoffman
    9.4%
    3,090
97% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

