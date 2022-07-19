Maryland Senate Primary Election Results

Maryland Democratic Primary Results
County
- Allegany83.6% in
- Anne Arundel77.1% in
- Baltimore95% in
- Baltimore City82.4% in
- Calvert83.6% in
dem
IncumbentChris Van HollenHollen
80.3%
459,534
Percent
- 76.4%
- 78.3%
- 79.2%
- 78%
- 73.3%
Votes
- 1,993
- 29,434
- 69,768
- 58,524
- 4,620
dem
Michelle SmithSmith
19.7%
112,864
Percent
- 23.6%
- 21.7%
- 20.8%
- 22%
- 26.7%
Votes
- 614
- 8,178
- 18,307
- 16,484
- 1,679
% in
- 83.6% in
- 77.1% in
- 95% in
- 82.4% in
- 83.6% in
Maryland Republican Primary Results
County
- Allegany75.4% in
- Anne Arundel79.8% in
- Baltimore75.1% in
- Baltimore City85.3% in
- Calvert82.9% in
gop
Chris ChaffeeChaffee
21%
47,125
Percent
- 13.9%
- 20.3%
- 16.7%
- 16.9%
- 50.6%
Votes
- 754
- 5,390
- 4,865
- 545
- 4,027
gop
Lorie FriendFriend
14.6%
32,780
Percent
- 26.7%
- 13.9%
- 15.9%
- 12.1%
- 6.4%
Votes
- 1,448
- 3,695
- 4,618
- 390
- 510
gop
John ThormannThormann
13.6%
30,568
Percent
- 8.1%
- 15.4%
- 14.5%
- 11.3%
- 8.4%
Votes
- 442
- 4,081
- 4,214
- 366
- 667
gop
Joseph PerezPerez
10.9%
24,307
Percent
- 10.3%
- 11.2%
- 12.6%
- 14.6%
- 6.1%
Votes
- 558
- 2,960
- 3,649
- 470
- 485
gop
George DavisDavis
8.7%
19,485
Percent
- 14.5%
- 7.7%
- 8.3%
- 9.2%
- 5.8%
Votes
- 786
- 2,051
- 2,407
- 296
- 463
gop
James TarantinTarantin
8.3%
18,665
Percent
- 5.4%
- 7.5%
- 7%
- 7.6%
- 6.1%
Votes
- 292
- 1,977
- 2,029
- 244
- 489
gop
Reba HawkinsHawkins
7.3%
16,272
Percent
- 6%
- 6.5%
- 7.8%
- 10.1%
- 4.1%
Votes
- 323
- 1,738
- 2,256
- 327
- 326
gop
Jon McGreeveyMcGreevey
5.9%
13,213
Percent
- 11%
- 6.6%
- 6.4%
- 6%
- 3.5%
Votes
- 597
- 1,740
- 1,862
- 193
- 275
gop
Todd PuglisiPuglisi
5.6%
12,510
Percent
- 2.1%
- 6.1%
- 7%
- 6.6%
- 6.3%
Votes
- 112
- 1,626
- 2,042
- 213
- 499
gop
Nnabu EzeEze
4%
9,024
Percent
- 2.1%
- 4.8%
- 3.8%
- 5.7%