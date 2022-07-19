IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update July 26, 6:29 PM ET

Maryland Senate Primary Election Results

Democratic Primary Results
Van Hollen (D)
95% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 67,602

Republican Primary Results
Chaffee (R)
77% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 66,051

Maryland Democratic Primary Results

BaltimoreAnnapolis
95%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allegany83.6% in
  • Anne Arundel77.1% in
  • Baltimore95% in
  • Baltimore City82.4% in
  • Calvert83.6% in
Incumbent
Chris Van HollenHollen
80.3%
459,534
Percent
  • 76.4%
  • 78.3%
  • 79.2%
  • 78%
  • 73.3%
Votes
  • 1,993
  • 29,434
  • 69,768
  • 58,524
  • 4,620
Michelle SmithSmith
19.7%
112,864
Percent
  • 23.6%
  • 21.7%
  • 20.8%
  • 22%
  • 26.7%
Votes
  • 614
  • 8,178
  • 18,307
  • 16,484
  • 1,679
Maryland Republican Primary Results

BaltimoreAnnapolis
77%
expected
vote in
County
  • Allegany75.4% in
  • Anne Arundel79.8% in
  • Baltimore75.1% in
  • Baltimore City85.3% in
  • Calvert82.9% in
Chris ChaffeeChaffee
21%
47,125
Percent
  • 13.9%
  • 20.3%
  • 16.7%
  • 16.9%
  • 50.6%
Votes
  • 754
  • 5,390
  • 4,865
  • 545
  • 4,027
Lorie FriendFriend
14.6%
32,780
Percent
  • 26.7%
  • 13.9%
  • 15.9%
  • 12.1%
  • 6.4%
Votes
  • 1,448
  • 3,695
  • 4,618
  • 390
  • 510
John ThormannThormann
13.6%
30,568
Percent
  • 8.1%
  • 15.4%
  • 14.5%
  • 11.3%
  • 8.4%
Votes
  • 442
  • 4,081
  • 4,214
  • 366
  • 667
Joseph PerezPerez
10.9%
24,307
Percent
  • 10.3%
  • 11.2%
  • 12.6%
  • 14.6%
  • 6.1%
Votes
  • 558
  • 2,960
  • 3,649
  • 470
  • 485
George DavisDavis
8.7%
19,485
Percent
  • 14.5%
  • 7.7%
  • 8.3%
  • 9.2%
  • 5.8%
Votes
  • 786
  • 2,051
  • 2,407
  • 296
  • 463
James TarantinTarantin
8.3%
18,665
Percent
  • 5.4%
  • 7.5%
  • 7%
  • 7.6%
  • 6.1%
Votes
  • 292
  • 1,977
  • 2,029
  • 244
  • 489
Reba HawkinsHawkins
7.3%
16,272
Percent
  • 6%
  • 6.5%
  • 7.8%
  • 10.1%
  • 4.1%
Votes
  • 323
  • 1,738
  • 2,256
  • 327
  • 326
Jon McGreeveyMcGreevey
5.9%
13,213
Percent
  • 11%
  • 6.6%
  • 6.4%
  • 6%
  • 3.5%
Votes
  • 597
  • 1,740
  • 1,862
  • 193
  • 275
Todd PuglisiPuglisi
5.6%
12,510
Percent
  • 2.1%
  • 6.1%
  • 7%
  • 6.6%
  • 6.3%
Votes
  • 112
  • 1,626
  • 2,042
  • 213
  • 499
Nnabu EzeEze
4%
9,024
Percent
  • 2.1%
  • 4.8%
  • 3.8%
  • 5.7%