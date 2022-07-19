IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maryland Senate Primary Election Results Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Van Hollen (D) 95% of expected vote in 572,398 Estimated remaining 67,602 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Chaffee (R) 77% of expected vote in 223,949 Estimated remaining 66,051 Maryland Democratic Primary Results Baltimore Annapolis 95 %

expected

vote in County Allegany 83.6 % in

Anne Arundel 77.1 % in

Baltimore 95 % in

Baltimore City 82.4 % in

Calvert 83.6 % in Percent 76.4 %

78.3 %

79.2 %

78 %

73.3 % Votes 1,993

29,434

69,768

58,524

4,620







Percent 23.6 %

21.7 %

20.8 %

22 %

26.7 % Votes 614

8,178

18,307

16,484

1,679















95 %

expected

vote in % in 83.6 % in

77.1 % in

95 % in

82.4 % in

83.6 % in Show all Counties Maryland Republican Primary Results Baltimore Annapolis 77 %

expected

vote in County Allegany 75.4 % in

Anne Arundel 79.8 % in

Baltimore 75.1 % in

Baltimore City 85.3 % in

Calvert 82.9 % in Percent 13.9 %

20.3 %

16.7 %

16.9 %

50.6 % Votes 754

5,390

4,865

545

4,027







Percent 26.7 %

13.9 %

15.9 %

12.1 %

6.4 % Votes 1,448

3,695

4,618

390

510







Percent 8.1 %

15.4 %

14.5 %

11.3 %

8.4 % Votes 442

4,081

4,214

366

667







Percent 10.3 %

11.2 %

12.6 %

14.6 %

6.1 % Votes 558

2,960

3,649

470

485







Percent 14.5 %

7.7 %

8.3 %

9.2 %

5.8 % Votes 786

2,051

2,407

296

463







Percent 5.4 %

7.5 %

7 %

7.6 %

6.1 % Votes 292

1,977

2,029

244

489







Percent 6 %

6.5 %

7.8 %

10.1 %

4.1 % Votes 323

1,738

2,256

327

326







Percent 11 %

6.6 %

6.4 %

6 %

3.5 % Votes 597

1,740

1,862

193

275







Percent 2.1 %

6.1 %

7 %

6.6 %

6.3 % Votes 112

1,626

2,042

213

499







Percent 2.1 %

4.8 %

3.8 %

5.7 %

